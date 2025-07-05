'AITA for telling my husband he can’t be friends with his former female coworker?'

LoveVada

I believe it time to talk to your husband and ask him whose feelings are more important. As of right now it’s seems to be hers over yours! Is it hurting your feelings and the union of your marriage or a fair weather friend whom is actively disrespecting you, which he is aware of?

Why disrespecting your boundaries is more important than cutting off a the woman? Why he cares more for her feelings than yours? I would want to see him not only block her number, email etc and than delete them off is phone. Or telling her only contact him if it’s work related . Also maybe addressing with her why she is rude to you and list all the instances she was treating you rudely.