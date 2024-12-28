'AITA for telling my husband he's not his father's bio kid and revealing MILs secrets?'

My husband and I had our first child together and that's when my MIL did something that put me in the worst position. She told me she'd had an affair and my husband wasn't my FILs child. Not even my FIL knew. Nobody did.

She wanted to take it to the grave. But she saw telling me as a way to punish me for coming between her and my husband. He was the only one of her and my FILs kids she admitted this about.

She even showed me letters between her and the bio father and how he knew he was my husband's bio father, or suspected, and she told me I couldn't tell my husband because I knew how much it would devastate him, which I did. My husband adores his dad. I knew it would crush him.