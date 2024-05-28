Wife refuses to live with husband’s affair child; 'His kid is not welcome in my home'. AITA? + Update

So, I made an appointment. We went. We discussed the same things above but with a counselor present. It basically boils down to my husband being very overwhelmed and conflicted about everything.

He confessed he didn't really want to be an active parent but feels like he is supposed to (there's some deep stuff in there about his own family and race tied into that. So complicated emotions). He is terrified of losing me. He wants to prioritize our marriage. Hearing me say that I wouldn't lose sleep over divorcing left him shook.

Our counselor strongly suggested that my husband get into individual therapy and gave some referrals. My husband has not pursued that. It did become pretty obvious to my husband that he was not in a place mentally or financially where he could take full custody though.