'AITA for telling my husband that I didn't want to come home after coming back from a health resort with the 2 kids, while he didn't do anything?' UPDATED

I also told him that if we didn’t work on our relationship, separation would be my only option, and that if he didn’t improve his attitude toward hygiene, I wouldn’t want the children to stay with him if we separated. He was immediately very eager and wanted us to get to work on things right away.

So we allowed ourselves a “quiet phase” for two months. We lived in the same house but slept in separate bedrooms. We also set up a detailed plan for each week about who would do what, and each of us got our own free time while the other took care of the kids.