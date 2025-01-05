'AITA for telling my husband that I don't want to be a single mom of three kids?'

I know I would have to do it all practically alone, because my husband "provides and women have been doing it for centuries, i should pull my weight and not be spoiled". It all culminated last night. After another of his "I take great care of you and kids and we should have a third" monologs, I snapped. I told him that he really doesn't.

That kids barely know him, when he comes home from work, he doesn't pay attention to them, except to snap on our daughter when she is too loud. He doesn't know anything about our days because he doesn't ask, and I stopped telling him, because he wasn't listening anyway.