'AITA for telling my husband that I don't want to be a single mom of three kids?'

So, my husband (42m) and me (31f) have been married for 12 years. We have two kids (8m and 4f). Our marriage is not great. His mother and sister often give unsolicited advice on my parenting, our marriage and life in general.
It is better in last few months, since I sit down my husband (multiple times), we talked and this time he listened, so they backed of. Not completely but it is better.
In last few weeks, husband started mentioning having a third child, which feels me with dread. I love children, always wanted a big family, but it would be too much. I cook, clean, take care of kids and work part time from home.
He doesn't really helps with house (which I am fine with) nor with kids (which is a problem). I changed all diapers, woke up at night, I take care of fevers, doctor appointments, school, play dates, everything. Mere thought of now going through another pregnancy, than taking care of a baby makes me want to cry.
I know I would have to do it all practically alone, because my husband "provides and women have been doing it for centuries, i should pull my weight and not be spoiled". It all culminated last night. After another of his "I take great care of you and kids and we should have a third" monologs, I snapped. I told him that he really doesn't.
That kids barely know him, when he comes home from work, he doesn't pay attention to them, except to snap on our daughter when she is too loud. He doesn't know anything about our days because he doesn't ask, and I stopped telling him, because he wasn't listening anyway.
He is not great father nor husband as he likes to preaches, and I have no desire to be a single mom of a third child, two are quite enough, thank you. He starred at me dumbfounded, that called me a c word, delusional and ungrateful then stormed out to his mother house. So, AITA?
NTA. He was a 32 year old who married a 19 year old. Not surprised he's a Neanderthal that doesn't pull his weight.
NTA I am sorry, but your marriage seems miserable. It's like your husband is living in 1950. And seeing at what age you married him, it is not surprising, he found someone very young to fulfill his picket fence dream, and doesn't care are you happy or not.
If he’s such a great provider, why is she working part time?
Don’t ask him hard questions like that, he’ll send his mum after you.
NTA. I don't always think an age gap between couples is a problem, but in this situation, it clearly is. You were 19 when you married a 30 year old. And its obvious why a 30 year old here wanted a 19 year old, because he wanted someone who he could boss around, and be in charge of.
And now that you're finally starting to push back, he's having a temper tantrum and running off to his mommy. At least you've learned enough to know not to have another child with this man.
Icy_Memory1247 (OP)
Hi, thank you for commenting. Unfortunately, I agree with you. We started dating and got married when I was 18 (only dated for 9 months) and I didn't see it that way back then, but now I do. I just turned 31 and cant even imagine being attracted to a 18 year old.
You are absolutely NTA. It's unfair of your husband to expect you to shoulder the burden of another child when he doesn't contribute meaningfully to your current family life. His reaction to your concerns was also completely unacceptable. You deserve a partner, not another dependent.
NTA but you already are a single mom to 3 kids.
NTA If money is all he is providing, then he can continue to do so through child support. You'll have a (man)child less to take care of.
NTA. An age gap doesn't have to be a problem but he married you when you when you were a child. Go to his work for a week while he does what you do normally. He will be quite.
I recommend some kind of more guaranteed birth control, like an iud or an implant. Don't let this happen to you by "accident." NTA for telling him how he really is. He needs to step up.
Icy_Memory1247 (OP)
Hi to everyone. I don't know how to update, so I'm doing it in the comments. For clarification - We dated for 9 months and married when I was 18. I turned 31 few days ago and can't imagine being attracted to 18 year old, let alone marrying one, but I didn't think like that back then.
Whatever happens with my marriage, I AM NOT HAVING ANOTHER CHILD, I won't change my mind when it comes to that. I am on birth control, but I also have no desire to have sex with my husband after how he reacted and treated me.
I don't have parents and I really don't want to go to friends with this. I called my sister (M) and told her everything . A lot of things that you guys said in the comments, she has been saying for years. She showed up with food, wine and her husband. BIL took my kids to their house for a sleepover and M stayed with me.
My husband is still with his parents, didn't call or text. My MIL called, but I didn't pick up, I'm to angry and sad to have a conversation with her. Thank you everyone for commenting and giving me advice, it really means a lot. I will update when I talk with my husband and when I know how to proceed (and when I figure out how to update 😅)