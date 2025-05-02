"AITA for telling my husband I’d rather raise a kid who stands up for themselves than one who blindly obeys?"

I’m 32F, my husband is 31M. We have a 6yrs old son, Leo. He’s a sweet, curious kid who’s really into dinosaurs and loves riding his little blue bike. Last weekend, I went grocery shopping while my husband stayed home with Leo. Apparently, Leo was outside riding his bike and left it in the front yard while he went inside to get water.

A few minutes later, our neighbor, Ms. Robert, came over saying her grandson (8M) saw Leo take his bike. My husband looked out, didn’t see Leo’s bike, and assumed the worst.

He confronted Leo, who insisted he didn’t steal anything. He said his bike was gone. My husband didn’t believe him and told him he was grounded, no TV, no tablet until he told the truth and apologized.