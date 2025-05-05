'AITA for telling my husband I'll divorce him after finding croutons in our baby's formula?'

He swears that's all he had and I told him if he doesn't stop drinking, I'm filing for divorce. He went to work and we finally just talked after the kids went to bed. He said I'm overreacting, he doesn't have a problem, and it's not fair to give him that ultimatum.

I told him it's my life too and I don't have to stay in a marriage where I don't like the level of drinking, especially with two young boys. I agree, I could have waited until tonight to have a better talk, but I think he needs to know how serious I am in order for him to make a change, otherwise, I'm keeping my word and will file. So, AITA?

theOTHERdimension

Boundaries only work if they’re enforced. When are you going to put actions to your words?

1. He said he would stop drinking when you got pregnant—he didn’t.

2. You asked him to stop drinking because you were at your wits end—he didn’t.