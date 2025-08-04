Mom threatens divorce after husband ruins daughter’s award ceremony with pen-clicking. AITA?

My daughter didn't talk to her dad for the rest of the night, and in the morning he called her rude for not talking to him after he took off work to attend the ceremony. She blew up at him and said he ruined it because she couldn't be happy during the ceremony because of his noise. She said she hates how he can't stop for five minutes when it's an important event.

Since then, my husband's been ignoring her and refusing to help with college packing and preparing. A few days ago, he says he doesn't think we should pay the last bit of her tuition because of her attitude problem towards him and that she needs to learn her actions have consequences.