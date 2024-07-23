"AITA for telling my husband I'm leaving him when he was in the middle of a meltdown?"

Hairy_Pepper_2826

My husband and I have been together for 8 years now. I have 2 sons from my previous marriage (13 and 9) and I just gave birth to me and my husband's daughter 3 months ago.

Prior to me giving birth and even a few weeks following, our home life was great. We often had friends telling us they wish they could find someone that made them as happy as him and I made each other.

There was hardly ever any disagreements. Our communication was solid. He was fantastic with my boys. Attending every parent teacher conference, doctors appointment, school event, etc and took them out often to play baseball and basketball. This ALL changed after maybe 2-3 weeks after I gave birth.