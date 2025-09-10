'AITA for telling my husband I'm not going to thank him for doing basic household tasks?'

He then literally turns to me and says, "I just want to make sure that if I do the dishes for you that you're going to acknowledge that I'm contributing and give me some recognition".

I lost it again and told him that 1) I have always given praise for him soon even the smallest bit of housework and 2) it was ridiculous that he wants praise and recognition for engaging in household tasks that should be shared labor anyway.

I never have gotten recognition for completing because again it's basic expected adulting. More so, I would NOT be praising him or going out of my way to acknowledge when he helps out in this way.