Woman marries widower; his kids and late wife’s family make sure she is never accepted. AITA?

I tried to have another talk with my stepkids. I tried to insist on marriage counseling again. I got nowhere and it was still getting worse. To add to it the kids reject their baby brother.

There was no magical baby winning them over like others had mentioned, not that I really believed in that but I wanted to think it could happen. I also wanted to believe things could get better. But without my husband on side? I know it won't.

I reached the end of the line after Christmas and I packed up mine and my son's things and went to my parents house. I filed for divorce the next day. My husband didn't seem to believe I'd follow through with it but after a couple of weeks he started saying all the right things and promising he'd do better.