'AITA for telling my husband no to cake smashing on our son's first birthday?' UPDATED

What if you stand behind your son with a cupcake in your hand, and if anyone tries to sneak up on your baby you cupcake slap them. Bonus points if you can do it without breaking song.

Five days later, OP shared an update.

Sorry for the late update. Anyways to keep it short the party went okay for the most part! As for the cake face smashing?

My husband shut it down immediately! We let the baby have his own cake and he went at it pretty gently honestly, were were expecting chaos but it was very anticlimactic lol

There WERE some family members (you can guess who) who were chanting "push his face in the cake!" Over and over. Thankfully, hubby shot them a glare and they shut up.