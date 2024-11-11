'AITA for telling my husband to stop using his weaponized incompetence?' 'He’s going hunting all day.'

"AITA for telling my husband to stop using his weaponized incompetence?"

We got into bed and my husband said “if you find yourself in the kitchen tonight can you program the coffee pot so I don’t have to wake up earlier and do it?” And I told him just to go to do it now so it’s done in case I’m not awake during the night. He said he didn’t know how.

I told him he does, since he was the one who taught me. That was the end of the conversation. 10 minutes later, my blood sugar goes low (I’m type 1 diabetic) and I asked him if he could get me some juice from the kitchen to help. He said “no you’re fine, go do it” I said “really? I’m already at 3.1."