'AITA for telling my husband to stop using his weaponized incompetence?' 'He’s going hunting all day.'

We got into bed and my husband said “if you find yourself in the kitchen tonight can you program the coffee pot so I don’t have to wake up earlier and do it?” And I told him just to go to do it now so it’s done in case I’m not awake during the night. He said he didn’t know how.
I told him he does, since he was the one who taught me. That was the end of the conversation. 10 minutes later, my blood sugar goes low (I’m type 1 diabetic) and I asked him if he could get me some juice from the kitchen to help. He said “no you’re fine, go do it” I said “really? I’m already at 3.1."
His response was “yeah well I asked you to make a pot of coffee and you said no, I’m not getting out of bed unless you’re at 1.5” (which is dangerously low blood sugar). The situation escalated and he said he’s not helping me since I won’t help him.
I told him I won’t help him if he doesn’t get utilizing his weaponized incompetence because he simply doesn’t want to do something. He got mad and said he’s telling my doctor who I see for my diabetes how I don’t take care of myself because I went low.
A low blood sugar is often times out of my control and can be unpredictable. Keep in mind he isn’t waking up early and wanting coffee for work, he’s going hunting all day while I stay home with the kids. He refused to help me, we’re both mad. I got myself juice. AITA?
Divine_Freya said:
NTA. Your husband's behavior is manipulative and concerning, especially considering your health condition.
TroublesomeTurnip said:
NTA obviously. But tit for tat is dangerous when your health is limiting you. Keep glucose tabs by your bedside. But your SO should want to help you. You guys need therapy because I bet this is a pattern.
enchantedeveee said:
NTA – you’re not asking for unreasonable help, and his refusal to assist you in a moment of genuine need while trying to manipulate you with "weaponized incompetence" is unfair and selfish.
sangrealit7 said:
NTA. This person is clearly not interested in being with you “through sickness and health."
honeybeesparkle said:
NTA. Your husband is weaponizing his incompetence as a way to manipulate and control the situation. It's not fair for him to put your health at risk just because he doesn't want to make coffee. Don't let him use your diabetes as an excuse for his actions. He needs to take responsibility for his own actions and stop being lazy.
pinkpeachflufff said:
NTA. It sounds like your husband is using his "weaponized incompetence" to manipulate and control you. Low blood sugar is a serious issue and it's not something that you can always control.
His behavior is unacceptable and it's not fair for him to use your health as a bargaining tool. He should be supportive of you, not punishing you for not doing a task that he could easily do himself.
PotatoMonster20 said:
NTA. But you should make sure you have an easily accessible source of sugar next to your bed for the future.