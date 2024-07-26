'AITA for telling my husband that I will divorce him tomorrow because he doesn’t clean anymore?'

It's like we aren't even married anymore and it's draining my mental health to the point where I've had multiple breakdowns this month. I'm completely over it. I wanted to get married but this is not the man I married. I would much rather be home where I belong, but I'm not a maid.

The mess is as follows: wet food in the sink from him throwing his plate (finished or not) in there, bugs, garbage littered everywhere, puddles of mystery substances, the trash is never taken out, all of his laundry is dirty, clothes unfolded, crumbs galore, takeout everywhere since he won't cook, dishes piled to the skies.