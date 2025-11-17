'AITA for telling my husband that I like the way he looks now?'

So I (30f) have always been into staying fit and working out, it’s just my hobby. And my husband (31m) was super into that when we got married and when we dated. He was super built which I loved but ever since kids and desk job he has put on a big beer belly.
(He used to weigh 180 now 250) but here’s the thing, I don’t hate it, I love it. It’s comfy and warm and I like having a lil more to grab on to. He's still handsome still has really big arms he just has a belly and butt, which I’m into.
But basically last night he said he felt bad that he’s heavy and I’m skinny (120 average). Basically long story short, I told him I’m “into bigger bellies." Now I realize that sounds mean but I didn’t mean it like that. I was tired. But he got mad and is still hurt so how should I apologize. And AITA?
SQ_Madriel said:
YTA. "I am super attracted to you, always have been, but if you don't feel good, I'm here to support you."
Elegant_Anywhere_150 said:
Soft YTA. I know you didn't mean harm, but you caused harm. If I were you, I'd apologize for my wording. "I love your body because its you. The details don't really matter much, I was just wording it poorly. I'm sorry that I hurt your feelings about your body. How can I be supportive to you right now?"
doesntmeanathing said:
You intended well but your worded it poorly. That doesn’t make you an asshole, just someone who articulated your feelings in an accidentally offensive way. It’s a very common mistake in friendly and romantic relationships.
arablink said:
Soft YTA. Poor choice of words. Could have said you found his dad body attractive instead of big bellies. I doubt you meant any harm from it. But basically telling him he has a big belly after he said he didn't like his weight is more idiotic than anything.
hutch__PJ said:
NAH, as it was said with good intention. But, maybe you guys need to chat about why he’s insecure about his body and if he feels he wants to do something about it. Make sure he knows you love him, and are into him, no matter how he looks.
Spare-Shirt24 said:
YTA There are FAR more eloquent ways to say you like how he looks without saying "I'm into bigger bellies." Good grief!
I just told him that I didn’t mean it like that and that whether he wants to keep his dad bod or lose it that I always will find him extremely attractive(true) and I’m sorry. He said he feels better about it now and that he just felt a little hurt.
But he also said he feels a lil more confident now that I expressed my emotions. He’s gonna lose a few pounds but jokingly said he want obliterate it lol. Thank you and I’ll give more updates if anything happens.