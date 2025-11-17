"AITA for telling my husband that I like the way he looks now?"

So I (30f) have always been into staying fit and working out, it’s just my hobby. And my husband (31m) was super into that when we got married and when we dated. He was super built which I loved but ever since kids and desk job he has put on a big beer belly.

(He used to weigh 180 now 250) but here’s the thing, I don’t hate it, I love it. It’s comfy and warm and I like having a lil more to grab on to. He's still handsome still has really big arms he just has a belly and butt, which I’m into.