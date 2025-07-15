Woman gives husband ultimatum: 'if your sister moves in, I move out.' AITA? 'She's on her way.'

So this is what’s happening. We live in a small two bedroom apartment. It’s me, my husband, and our toddler. The second bedroom? That’s the baby’s. There’s no guest room. There’s no spare mattress. Hell, the couch barely fits in our living room without it feeling like an obstacle course. Then suddenly, his sister calls. Says she needs a place to stay for a while. No details. Just boom, she’s on her way.
She’s not asking. She’s telling us. Apparently she got into it with her roommate and “can’t deal with the drama.” Her words. I told my husband straight up no. Not because I don’t care. Not because I want her homeless. But we literally don’t have the space. Our kid wakes up if someone breathes too loudly near his room.
I’m already running on fumes from the night feedings and the 4 AM cries. The last thing I need is another adult here adding to the chaos. But get this. My husband says I’m being cold. That “she’s family.” That it’s just temporary. I asked how long is temporary. He shrugs. Says a few weeks, maybe a couple months.
No plan. No end date. Just vibes and guilt. I tried to be clear. I said, If she moves in, I move out. I didn’t mean it as a threat. I just meant I literally won’t be able to function in this house if she’s here full time. I’m already stretched thin. This would break me. He looked at me like I’d just kicked his puppy. Said I was forcing him to choose.
I said, No. She is. Because who invites themselves to someone else’s house without even checking first? Now things are tense. He’s barely talking to me. She keeps texting him saying “don’t worry, I’ll figure it out” but you know that’s just the guilt bait. And honestly?
I feel like the bad guy. Like I’m this evil wife keeping his poor sister out on the streets or something. But also I’m tired of always being the one who bends. Who makes room. Who shuts up to keep the peace. So yeah. That’s the whole messy thing. AITA?
notAugustbutordinary said:
She hasn’t been evicted. Unless she is in actual danger then she doesn’t need the help she is asking for. That kind of help is for emergencies not for not being able to handle the drama. NTA.
Embarrassed_Loss_584 said:
NTA. Text her and tell her you'll give her more drama than she's getting from the roommate.
Which_Bake_6093 said:
She “can’t stand the drama?" She IS the drama. You, 100%, are NTA. Even if your home had lots of room, she would fill it up with interference and disruption.
Beneficial-Sort4795 said:
NTA. She needs to adult and deal with her roommate. She pays rent there, stay there. There was no mention of how long she’d be there, how much rent she’d pay you, or how she’d contribute to the household instead of adding to your burdens.
Odd-End-1405 said:
NTA. Uhm...You are his WIFE, his PARTNER, the MOTHER OF HIS CHILD! When is it EVER a choice? He is ALWAYS supposed to CHOOSE you! Period! You have a definite husband problem. You two need to have a serious conversation about who his "Family" really is. It better be the one he built in his mind/heart or you have a bigger problem.
Standard_Session1106 said:
NTA...who just invites themselves to stay at someone's home? I hope you follow through on your threat if he just stomps on your boundaries.