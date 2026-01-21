'AITA for telling my husband to go stay in a hotel with my in-laws and that my mom was going to come back to help me with our new baby?'

And he’s the only person I can ask to do it because my mom left so now he needs to help me. I exploded at him and told him they can all just leave and get a hotel room and my mom can come back to help me because at least she does things to help me and doesn’t shame me for trying to breastfeed.

He told me he couldn’t believe I would say that and that I knew his parents didn’t like hotels but they would go stay in one then, and they all went and got rooms at the Holiday inn in our town and I spent the night alone with the baby for the first time and got no sleep.