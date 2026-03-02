"AITA for telling my husband that we can't take care of his friends' daughter?"

My (28f) husband (37m) of 3 years, had 2 best friends (37m, 37f). They both died a few months ago in a car accident. Their youngest (3f) also died. Their oldest (10f) was not in the car when it happened.

They have no family, my husband met them both in foster care and they all grew up together. Because of this, my husband was the one to arrange the funeral and took care of everything.

After the funeral, he was contacted by a social worker who told him that they had listed him in their will as the person who they'd want their kids to go to if anything ever happened to them. (Something they never told my husband). The social worker asked if he would be willing to take in the surviving daughter (we'll call her Alice).