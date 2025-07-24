"AITA for telling my husband’s childhood best friend she’s too involved with my kid?"

A bit over a year and a half ago me and my husband gave birth to our son. It was our first kid and we were incredibly nervous and scared we were gonna screw things up. The first week with him back where horrid he cried all the time and it was ridiculously exhausting but I’d be lying if I said we didn’t know what we were getting into.

At the start my husband's best friend was amazing she would come round all the time bring us food spend time with our son babysitting so we could some time away and really appreciated the help and she seemed to genuinely love my son. When my maternity leave was finished and I went back to work she offered even more of her time to help with baby sitting instead of me hiring someone.