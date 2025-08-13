'AITA for telling my in-laws my wife cheated? They thought I was leaving because of her weight.' UPDATED

Two days later, OP shared an update.

A tiny update. Maybe I will get criticized for this but I still love my wife despite what happened. I would still be in love with her even if she wasn't the mother of our daughter. The original post helped me to feel less guilty but I still needed to know how she was doing. Unless it's about our daughter, I avoid all communications with my wife. So I talked to the calmest in-law, my sister-in-law (32f).

Extremely good news is that my wife is in therapy. Even before they learned about the cheating, her parents made her go to therapy as a condition of she continuing to stay with them. Also, the in-laws have let up on her. My SIL said when she heard about the cheating, she understood immediately how this happened.