'AITA for telling my kid she's being cruel because her mom won’t be able to make her wedding?'

"AITA for telling my kid that she is being self-centered/cruel because her mom won’t be able to make to her wedding?"

My daughter's (28) wedding is tomorrow. The problem is that my wife’s dad is in the hospital. He has always been frail since he was moved into a home and it took a turn for the worse and now he is in the hospital. They don’t think he will make. My wife's sister say it looks bad and she also isn’t coming up for the wedding anymore.

The original plan was for him to fly up for the wedding today ( with the help of my wife’s sister), but he was hospitalized yesterdays and he is just getting worse. My wife has been distraught and she made the decision to go fly down ( she is leaving tonight) .