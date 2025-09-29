AITA for telling a kid to shut up on the plane?

EDIT: We were on the plane for 20 minutes before departing, the flight was 1 hour and 20min, we waited another 20 30 minutes before getting off after landing.

Visual-lobster6625 wrote:

NTA. Sometimes a kid needs to hear it from someone who's not family. They are used to putting up with him at home and he's used to acting that way with them.

I'm willing to bet he wouldn't do this same behaviour in school, why should a public place be any different?