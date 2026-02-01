'AITA for telling a kid at my son's sleepover to stop acting like a brat?'

My son had a sleepover on Sunday. It was him and three of his friends. My wife is out of town, so breakfast Monday morning was me, the four of them and my daughter. I did not want to make breakfast for six people, so I ordered a catering box from a breakfast place the night before.
It came with twelve(13) bagels, three types of cream cheese, butter, and sliced onions cucumbers and tomatoes. I figured that was plenty of food for six people.
Monday morning I picked up the box. I had selected to get six plain, three onion and three everything bagels, but you can't pick your extra bagel. They gave us a sesame seed bagel. When I got home I called everyone downstairs, and my daughter got there first. I told her to take a bagel. She took the sesame one and started putting butter on it.
When the boys came down one of my son's friends asked why there weren't anymore sesame bagels. I said there was only one. He asked why she got it. I said because she came downstairs first. He said that wasn't fair. I said there are plenty of bagels, just take one.
He asked why I only ordered one sesame bagel. I said I didn't. It was an extra. He asked why I didn't order any, and I said I didn't realize they were so popular.
This kid kept going on and on about how he wanted a sesame bagel, and it wasn't fair that my daughter got one and he didn't, since he is a guest. At this point, my daughter is already eating the bagel.
So this is a purely theoretical conversation now. I said to the kid to just pick a bagel. He said he didn't want a plain, onion or everything bagel. I said a plain bagel is just a sesame bagel without the sesame seeds. He said that didn't make any sense. He asked me to go back and get him a sesame bagel.
I told the kid to stop acting like a brat and eat a bagel or go to school without breakfast. He said I had to feed him and I can't call him a brat. I said I have fed him. I can't make him eat. He literally put a scoop of cream cheese on his napkin and ate it with a butter knife just to prove a point.
After pickup that day his mom called to get my side of the story. I told her what happened, and she said she couldn't believe I called her kid a brat and let him go to school hungry.
She said I should have ordered enough food for everyone. There was plenty of food. There were four bagels leftover after breakfast, so there was plenty for everyone. There were cucumbers he could have eaten with his cream cheese. He had options.
She said I still had no right to call him a brat. I said I only said he was acting like a brat, which he was. She was mad and said she was going to talk to my wife when she gets home. That's a weird threat, but have fun. AITA or is this kid a brat?
Intelcourier said:
Anytime a kid tries the "it's not fair" routine, just tell them they are learning a very valuable lesson while still young. And that is that life is not fair and won't ever be.
SecretAd8928 said:
NTA. If my kid is acting like this, I would wholeheartedly support an adult calling them a brat. If the kid respectfully said they did not like bagels, that would be completely different and I’m sure OP would have been accommodating.
Outrageous-Wall-2742 said:
NTA and we all know why the kid is the way he is. entitled parents raise entitled brats.
Yoink1019 said:
NTA, kid is a brat that is used to getting whatever he wants. Mom's reaction backs that up.