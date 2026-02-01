'AITA for telling a kid at my son's sleepover to stop acting like a brat?'

When the boys came down one of my son's friends asked why there weren't anymore sesame bagels. I said there was only one. He asked why she got it. I said because she came downstairs first. He said that wasn't fair. I said there are plenty of bagels, just take one.

He asked why I only ordered one sesame bagel. I said I didn't. It was an extra. He asked why I didn't order any, and I said I didn't realize they were so popular.

This kid kept going on and on about how he wanted a sesame bagel, and it wasn't fair that my daughter got one and he didn't, since he is a guest. At this point, my daughter is already eating the bagel.