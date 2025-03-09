'AITA for telling my late son's fiancée I don't want contact with her anymore?' UPDATED 5X

"AITA for telling my late son's fiancée I don't want contact with her anymore?"

My (41M) son (18M) died towards the end of 2023. He had a fiancée ( now 20F) that he had been with for nearly 4 years, he was engaged to her for about 6 months. Since he died, she was amazing I will admit. I had her in the first car with me at his funeral.

Last Father's Day, she invited me to her house for a meal and I ate with her and her parents. She's checked up on me and come around just to see if I was ok. Christmas was no different.

She bought me a present and said happy Christmas to me and wished me a good new new year. I invited her around for a cup of tea and to say hello this last Thursday and she said she was busy but will definitely soon. I said ok no worries.