'AITA for telling my MIL her experience as a nurse doesn’t matter?'

The rant included stuff like “I was such a great mom to you 2. Why do you both treat me like crap?” And a bunch of patting herself on the back for not even doing the bare minimum when they were kids, trying to get him to say she’s a good mom, etc.

His response was saying “I have multiple diagnoses that come from being abused as a kid. My psychiatrist has seen your texts and says she’s convinced you’re a narcissist. Stop trying to act like you were a good mom even when you were better than you are now."