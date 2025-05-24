'MIL's 'perfect' country club wedding plans included replacing me - and my fiancé agreed.' AITA? + UPDATE

This is a dumpster fire right now. Okay, so I (F30) am engaged to my fiancé "Mark" (M31). We're getting married in six months. Mark's family, especially his mother ("MIL"), are... a lot. They're quite wealthy and traditional, and frankly, MIL has a habit of trying to micromanage everything in Mark's life, and by extension, now mine.
The big drama started around the wedding venue. Mark and I found this beautiful, slightly unconventional place that we both absolutely loved – it's an old, restored theatre downtown, exposed brick, a bit quirky, totally us. It's also pricey, but within our budget if we make some compromises elsewhere. We were so excited.
We told MIL and FIL. FIL was reserved but seemed okay. MIL? She visibly recoiled. Her dream, apparently, was for us to get married at the same exclusive country club she got married at, where all their friends have weddings.
She started immediately listing all the "problems" with the theatre venue: "Parking will be a nightmare," "It's not sophisticated enough," "What about the acoustics for the string quartet I was planning?" (We weren't planning a string quartet).
Then came the "offer." MIL sat us down and said, very formally, that while she and FIL were "disappointed" we weren't considering the country club, they understood it was our day.
BUT, because the theatre venue was "so much more expensive" than what they had budgeted for (which we never asked them to budget for, we had our own budget!), they would graciously offer us a substantial sum of money – enough to cover about 40% of the theatre venue cost.
It sounded generous, right? Mark thought so. I was immediately wary. MIL's "gifts" always come with strings. I thanked them but said we had our budget covered and would be fine.
MIL got this tight, almost angry look. She said, "Nonsense, darling. A wedding should be a celebration, not a financial stressor. We want to do this for you." She kept pushing. FIL added that it was a genuine wedding gift, no strings attached. Mark was beaming, thanking his parents profusely, saying how amazing they were. I felt cornered. Eventually, I caved and accepted, still feeling uneasy.
Later that week, MIL started sending me links. Links to florists near the country club. Links to bakers who only deliver to the country club. She started asking about decor choices that would only make sense at the country club.
When I gently reminded her we were having the wedding at the theatre, she'd get flustered and say things like, "Oh, right. Well, this florist might make an exception," or "It's just so much easier with vendors who know the traditional venues." The final straw came last night. We were at their house for dinner. MIL brought up the venue again.
She said, "Now, about the ceremony flow at the theatre... I was thinking it might be easier to have the reception at the country club after? Just the reception, you know, for dancing and easier bar service?"
I snapped.
I looked her dead in the eye and said, "MIL, with all due respect, this stops now. We chose the theatre. We love the theatre. Your 'generous offer' wasn't about helping us; it was about buying control over our wedding to force it into being your dream wedding at your preferred venue. You didn't give us that money to help us have our day; you gave it to try and manipulate us into having your day."
The table went silent. FIL looked horrified. Mark looked utterly stunned and then furious. MIL's face crumbled. She started crying, saying how could I be so cruel, that they were only trying to help, that I was ungrateful.
Mark jumped up, yelling that I had massively overstepped, insulted his parents, and ruined the evening. He said I was being paranoid and that their offer was genuine and I was just being difficult and unappreciative.
We left immediately. Mark is barely speaking to me, saying I owe his mother a huge apology and that if I can't be respectful to his family, maybe we need to rethink things. MIL is apparently distraught.
Part of me feels justified because I truly believe her "gift" was manipulative and a way to leverage control. But another part of me is reeling from the fallout. Did I handle it badly? Should I have just accepted the money and ignored the "suggestions"? Was I too harsh? AITA for calling out my MIL's offer as manipulative control instead of just accepting it quietly?
It has only been two days since that dinner, but it feels like everything has unraveled. Mark and I barely spoke after we left his parents' house. I tried to explain where I was coming from again, calmly this time, but he shut down. He said I embarrassed him and hurt his mother. He kept repeating that I was being dramatic and ungrateful. It felt like I was talking to a stranger.
Then yesterday, I found out something that broke me.
A friend of mine saw Mark having lunch with another woman. At first, I told myself it was probably innocent. I wish it had been. But when I confronted him, he admitted it. He has been seeing someone else.
It started a few weeks ago. And the worst part? It was someone his mother introduced him to. Someone from her country club circle. She kept telling him this girl came from a "better family" and was more "compatible" with the kind of life they had planned for him.
He said it was not serious. That he was confused. That I had been "so angry all the time" and he felt pushed away. I could not believe what I was hearing. I asked him if he ever truly wanted to marry me, or if I was just the easy choice until his mother pushed him to "upgrade." He did not answer.
So I ended it. I packed a bag and left. We had not sent out invitations yet. The venue can still be canceled, mostly refunded. What hurts most is not losing the wedding. It is realizing I was trying to fight for someone who would not fight for me. Who let his mother control him to the point that he let her hand him a replacement.
I am heartbroken. Angry. Numb. But somewhere deep down, I also feel relieved. I would rather walk away now than stay and become someone small enough to fit inside their picture-perfect frame.
Thank you to everyone who commented before. You helped me see that I was not imagining things. That I was not crazy for wanting to protect the life I was trying to build.
You didn’t lose a partner you lost a puppet and his puppeteer. Proud of you for choosing peace over performance. Best wishes OP.
Real audacious of him to get all snippy with her about "hurting his mother" when he was already actively cheating on her. Well, hope he enjoys his boring country club BS. I know someone's gonna love OP the way she deserves. A vintage theatre wedding sounds like an absolute dream!
Wow. Well that blew up. Glad you found out BEFORE the wedding. Just think, you won't have to spend any more time with the monster in law ever again. Score!!!! Update me.
Man I have a friend who had almost this exact thing happen to her except the breaking point for her was the wedding dress. The MIL offered to pay for the dress but would veto every dress except 80s poof fests. Eventually she put her foot down, paid for a dress herself, and the MIL set her son up with a “nice girl from church”.
My friend sent the new girl a “good luck you’re going to need it” and left him. The new relationship didn’t even get to the girlfriend stage and he spent four years trying to get my friend back. It didn’t work.
We had something similar except my husband has a spine. Basically his dad and partner offered us $5,000 for our wedding, we could come to them with expenses, they would decide if they want to pay for it, and then if anything was left over we could have it. My FIL has a history of gifting things to look nice for appearances and my husband was not comfortable, so we turned them down.
Five years later, they were STILL complaining we didn't "let them pay for something." When my husband told me this, I said "If it was TRULY about helping us, they could have gifted us the money. They chose to gift very little."
Because it was not about helping us, it was about control and congratulations. MY parents? They cut us a check and said spend it on whatever will help. When you want to help, that is what you do.