'MIL's 'perfect' country club wedding plans included replacing me - and my fiancé agreed.' AITA? + UPDATE

Mark jumped up, yelling that I had massively overstepped, insulted his parents, and ruined the evening. He said I was being paranoid and that their offer was genuine and I was just being difficult and unappreciative.

We left immediately. Mark is barely speaking to me, saying I owe his mother a huge apology and that if I can't be respectful to his family, maybe we need to rethink things. MIL is apparently distraught.

Part of me feels justified because I truly believe her "gift" was manipulative and a way to leverage control. But another part of me is reeling from the fallout. Did I handle it badly? Should I have just accepted the money and ignored the "suggestions"? Was I too harsh? AITA for calling out my MIL's offer as manipulative control instead of just accepting it quietly?

Two days later, the OP returned with an update.