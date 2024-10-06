"AITA For Telling My Future MIL That If She Wants Me To Have a Large Wedding, She Can Pay For It?"

Weary_Usual5332

I recently got engaged to my fiancé Ryan. He was actually my high school sweetheart, but we broke up during college, and have been back together for the past seven years.

Some context is that I am the youngest of three girls. My parents are both doctors, and they have done quite well for themselves. I think my future in-laws think they're much wealthier than they actually are.

Most of their money has gone into mine and my sisters educations, and so they still have to think about money and how much they're spending. My parents were kind enough to pay for my private college, but I had to cover law school on my own.