"AITA for telling my MIL not to come to my baby shower?"

I,F,33 am having my first child with my husband, 35 M. We found out I'm having a boy & my MIL was ecstatic. She instantly rushed to social media & posted about her soon-to-be grandson.

She also took the ultrasound photos my husband had sent her, plastered them all over her social media page, sent them to her friends & relatives, made it her profile photo; all while soaking in the admiration from everyone on how she'll be a wonderful grandmother.

To be clear, no one had been told about the pregnacy yet.. and this is not going to be her first grandchild. She has 4 other grandchildren, whom she rarely spends anytime with. Her other 2 children don't visit her often due to past tensions in the family & her unwillingness to respect their boundaries.