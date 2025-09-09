'AITA for telling my MIL that she can never see our child if she says anything against me?' MAJOR UPDATE

From the moment when I met his mom, she never directly made me feel unwelcome like in the movies. But the way she looked at me or the way she’d make comments disguised as jokes about my college choice really made me feel uncomfortable.

I never brought it up but as me and my husband got more serious, she got worse and soon started making outright rude comments against me like how I was “stupid” for going to college for early education because they don’t make any money or would compare me to her other DIL’s who were nurses or in the business field.

My husband has confronted her about it multiple times but even then her behavior would only change for a few weeks and then she’d slowly start the process again.