'AITA for telling my MIL she needs to back off?' 'That's just ONE example.'

For example, we've asked MIL not to place our daughter in MIL's bed for a nap because she can wake up at any moment and decided to crawl off but she continues to do so. That's just one example.

We continuously tell her we are the parents and need to be the ones to parent first, unless we aren't around to do so at the moment. She also does little things like calls our daughter "her baby," has seen something my daughter is wearing and has said "I have something just like that...

I could put it on and we could match" has said how much my daughter resembles her and she even mentioned to me one day how she "accidentally" told my daughter to "come to mommy" when she was on the floor crawling.