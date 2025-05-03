'AITA for telling my MIL to stop calling herself 'Mom' to my baby?' + UPDATE

She posted a photo of her holding our daughter on Facebook with the caption, Mommy’s girl. Publicly. Tagging family. That was my breaking point. I immediately texted her and said, "Until you can respect the fact that I am her mother not you we are going to take a break from visits."

My husband backed me up 100%. We’ve since limited contact to just polite texts and occasional check-ins and no in-person visits for now. She hasn't apologized. So far, life has been a lot more peaceful.

I’ve gotten some icy texts from a couple family members, but more surprisingly a few others reached out privately to say they had similar issues with her and respected how I handled it. Thank you for your support.

Here is what readers had to say in response to the OP’s post:

