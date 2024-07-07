Couple demands nose piercings from grandparents to restore trust. AITA? + UPDATE

pizzadotgov

NTA! They violated your trust in a huuuuuge way, and they have absolutely no right to see your daughter, nor do they have a right to see you. They're confusing rights with wants.

They were willing to do (semi)permanent* damage to your baby directly against your wishes just because they want to decorate the baby. It displays a lack of respect for you and for your child.

Their aesthetic wants are more important than the grandchild's feelings. And if you think about it for more than five seconds, "I did this unnecessary thing to a baby before they were old enough to say No" is a terrible way to treat a person.

It was very polite for you to save the earring gift for later.