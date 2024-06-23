'AITA for telling my mom and siblings they should learn to live with the consequences of their decisions?'

I wish my dad got help when he was younger because I can see the strain it had on him and I hate it. My dad's the best and he loves us so much. It kills me to see this happen.

"My dad was open about the fact grandpa wasn't a very nice man and all kinds of stuff. But he never went into details. I know he really did a number on dad because I still sometimes see dad look ashamed if he spills something or makes a mistake.

I also know he tries to hold back any time he cries and looks downright disgusted with himself for crying." So this man literally hurt your father, then your mom and sister thought it would be wonderful if they reconnected????