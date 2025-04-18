'AITA for telling my mom I can't make my baby suffer the way she and dad made my brother suffer?'

That we could be ab-rting a perfectly healthy baby and just because three different doctors agree with the diagnosis and prognosis, it doesn't mean we should believe it. Then there's my mom. Even after everything she is pushing me to carry to term. She has tried to get me to cancel the appointment several times a day. I had to stop answering her calls.

The day is only two days away now and she is not supporting me. Instead she's taking a very strong anti-ab0$tion stance that was unexpected after everything. I have tried to explain to her in the nicest way I can manage that we feel it's for the best and this feels the kinder approach for the baby we love desperately and wanted more than we could express.