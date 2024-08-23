'AITA for telling my mom about my dad's affair after reading about it in my sister's diary?' UPDATED

She just referred to it in an unrelated passage but it turns out that my dear religious father had an affair. My sister referred to it in the past tense so I knew it was over (I found out later that it ended 4 or 5 years ago). I felt like a gigantic grenade had just gotten tossed into my family. Obviously I'll never look at my dad the same way again.

I agonized about it on Saturday. I only confessed to my mother about reading my sister's diary to see if she would give me any indication whether she already knows about the affair. Either she doesn't know, or at least she doesn't know that my sister knows. At that point I decided to let it go.