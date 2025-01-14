Bride tells mom she can't dance with her dead dad at the wedding. 'She thought I'd ask my dad.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my mom my dead dad can't dance with me at my wedding when she told me she thought I'd ask my dad?"

My dad died when I (29f) was 10. My mom's been remarried since I was 14. Her husband is Mike. Mike's fine but he's not my dad. He wanted to be when he married my mom and she wanted that too but I didn't. And because of that there's an underlying tension surrounding my relationship with Mike.

They both felt like I should have allowed him to take on the role of a dad to me and they've always expressed disappointment that I was never open to that. Even though I get along just fine with Mike it wasn't enough. He has no kids so they felt like it was only right that a fatherless girl would try to let a childless man in so we could both have that relationship.