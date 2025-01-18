"AITA for getting my dad into trouble by telling my mom he wasn't spending the child support she paid on me?"

My mom was in an accident when I (17m) was 14 and was left disabled as a result. Because of this my parents decided it would be for the best if my dad had custody of me because mom had a long recovery ahead of her and she'd need a lot of help herself.

My mom paid child support to my dad for me. Only it was never spent on me. It went on his stepkids. He saved it for them and never used it on me even when I did need money for things.