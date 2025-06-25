'AITA for telling my mom her husband is just the guy she cheated on my dad with?'

And yes I know nobody can take another person. It was my mom's choice and her fault too. But still. It felt extra insulting to try and play parent when he helped destroy my family and dad's marriage to mom.

My dad died when I was 19. It was a very tense time in my relationship with mom because I didn't tell her. She found out after dad's funeral. A part of me was glad because I did not want her to come to the funeral and I certainly didn't want her there with her husband.

My mom was hurt and acted like I owed it to her to let them come, so they could be there for me. I told her their support was not wanted right then. Especially not for losing dad.