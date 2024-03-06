Eldest daughter says she is fed up with being 'family servant and baby factory.' AITA?

NTA. You got stuck on helping duty instead of getting to visit and chat with the rest of the family. When you finally got done with that and joined the Volleyball, your mom copped an attitude.

Add to that, she tried to shame you into having children in front of your entire family, even after being told several times that the answer was NO. She didn't get upset because she'd had too much wine, she got upset because her f'ed up tactic backfired in her face.