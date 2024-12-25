'AITA for telling my mom that I shouldn’t have to be the 'breadwinner' in a household of 6?'

Maybe that’s not a huge deal, but I feel that if you’re not doing anything, the least you can do is at least sort the garbage for me. I also have to mow the lawn when I come home from work. I also don’t really have any freedoms, which is annoying because I do feel like I deserve it.

I currently don’t have my own car and am trying to save up for one, so I use my parents car to go to work, which took some convincing because they didn’t want to waste gas money.