Woman gives her mom an ultimatum: 'I won't go to the wedding if you wear THAT dress.' AITA?

However, why doesn't she get the bride and grooms opinion on it? Why would your sister be the next person she asks? The person who's getting married should be who you ask what is appropriate to wear. And to that point, you should try and reach out to your cousin and give them a heads up.

However, even if they approve it doesn't mean the other guests won't have different opinions and she may still be talked about/gossiped about and you're still allowed to be uncomfortable at that prospect of that.

DgShwgrl said: