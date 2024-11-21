'AITA for telling my mom I won't be coming home for Christmas or any holiday?'

When we were 10, her dad and my mom started dating and everything fell apart. Amy's whole wishing we were sisters thing wasn't so true and she hated my mom for being with her dad. She started hating me as well. Over the next year and a half while my mom and Amy's dad dated Amy started bullying me.

I begged my mom not to be with Amy's dad anymore because it was so upsetting and stressful for me and Amy turned so hateful to both of us. Mom got mad and said she deserved to be happy.

After mom and Amy's dad got married Amy's treatment of me and mom got worse. Amy even started spreading around school the stuff about my dad and my grandma and she'd say in front of others that I was never going to have a dad because even the one who was supposed to love me did everything not to be my dad.