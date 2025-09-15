"AITA for telling my mom I won’t host family dinners anymore after what she did at the last one?"

I (28F) have been the one hosting family dinners for the past year because I’m the only one with a house big enough to fit everyone comfortably. Usually it’s my parents, my brother and his wife, and sometimes my aunt and cousins. It’s a lot of work but I honestly enjoy cooking and having everyone together.

Last weekend, I hosted again. I spent two days prepping a big meal, cleaned the whole place, and even bought extra chairs so everyone would have a seat. Everything was going fine until I noticed my mom in the kitchen while I was serving dessert.

She was whispering with my sister-in-law and then started opening my fridge. When I asked what she was doing, she told me she was “just packing a few leftovers for my brother’s family to take home.