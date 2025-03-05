'AITA for telling my mom I won’t take care of her when she’s old after she abandoned me as a kid?' + UPDATE

"AITA for telling my mom I won’t take care of her when she’s old after she abandoned me as a kid?"

I 29f was raised by my dad after my mom walked out on us when I was six. She left to “find herself” and started a new family with another man. She barely kept in touch. No birthdays, no holidays, not even a call when I graduated college.

For most of my life, I accepted that she didn’t want to be my mom and I moved on. Fast forward to a few months ago, out of nowhere, she reached out. At first, I thought maybe she wanted to reconnect and apologize for the past, but no.

She told me she was struggling financially, her health wasn’t great and she needed someone to “step up” and take care of her. Apparently, her husband left and her other kids “weren’t in a position” to help.