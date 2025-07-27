"AITA for refusing to go no contact with my aunt and uncle and telling mom I'd rather go no contact with her and her family?"

My dad died when I (20m) was 5. My mom didn't like my dad's siblings so she stopped me seeing them for over a year and they had to go to court and fight for the right to see me through what's considered grandparents visitation but can be applied to other bio relatives who has a significant role in your life prior to the death of your parent.

It was shown to be in my best interest to maintain the relationship with my aunt and uncle so they won and got to see me twice a month. My mom ended up remarrying and her husband's finances were a mess when they met.