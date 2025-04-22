'AITA for telling my mom it wasn't cute or funny to dress me as a hot dog instead of a princess?'

ThrowRAhalloweendred (OP)

She HATED Snow White. And Cinderella and Aurora. She was kind of okay with Belle, and really pushed Mulan and Merida on me, but those weren't the ones I was interested in.

She generally hated everything I liked, and was really into the whole "Cinderella ate my daughter" thing. She wanted us to be allies against the other moms of the town we lived in, and I just wanted her to be like the other moms honestly because they were nicer.

Six months later, the OP returned with an update.

Hi everyone! First off, I wanted to give a big thank you to all the people who reached out with kindness back in October. I was struggling a lot with whether I'd done the right thing, and getting such an overwhelming consensus definitely helped me feel better.