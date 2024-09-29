'AITA for telling my mom nobody is forcing her and her husband to attend my wedding?'

Mom's husband wanted his name on my birth certificate. Dad said no to the money. So they weren't best buddies or anything and co-parents is a stretch too. My mom disliked that my dad had dated someone else after her, while she was pregnant, but started before he knew.

For some reason mom has a big problem with that even though she had also moved on and didn't know who my father was. It's still something that bothers her.

Growing up I always felt more at home with dad. He was the better parent and he grew up. He was jealous of my mom's husband, I'm almost certain, but he never said that to me and he never put that on me.