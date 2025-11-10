'AITA for telling my mom she owes me $20,000. And that I don’t owe her money for school?'

Since being in school I have also worked two part time jobs in order to pay for my own food and gas and other things. Recently though my mom has been demanding I pay for my college as well (about $20K a semester) because she didn’t know that having kids meant spending this much money.

I totaled up how much I’ve given her and just on my paychecks over the past three years alone the total comes out to $30K (I subtracted about $10K because I know some of it I have spent on myself). My mom responded to me pointing this out by saying that I still should take on my own responsibilities and that she won’t be paying me back.