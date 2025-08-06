'AITA for telling my mom it's not our responsibility to help pay the bills and their debt?'

She got upset saying that we live in the house so ofc we are responsible. The back and forth continued with her bringing up irrelevant things like if I lived with my grandma, she wouldn't accept this behavior.

We are close to losing our home and this stress has been getting to me for a long time. I haven't even been able to get my own place because I put hundreds of dollars a month to this place. I even pay half of my family's bills and things still are tight.

They want me to take out a loan to help paid bills that are behind and asked my sister to sell signed merchandise to pay things off even tho they know that means a lot to her.