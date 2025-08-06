'AITA for telling my mom it's not our responsibility to help pay the bills and their debt?'

I (26F) recently had a fight with my mom because my sister (21F) called out of work out of exhaustion. She works at a restaurant that overwork and mistreats her. I recently got out of a place like that (again) as well because it started to affect my own mental health.
Well my mom got mad at her because my sister and I have been helping pay most house expenses and calling out is a lost of money. She says that we can't keep leaving jobs no matter the environment because "there are things that have to get paid."
She currently doesn't have a job and my stepfather is not very good at managing money so we are behind on various payments and they are in terrible debt. I got upset at her for getting upset at my sister because she has been putting up with a lot for something I feel is not our responsibility or faults.
She got upset saying that we live in the house so ofc we are responsible. The back and forth continued with her bringing up irrelevant things like if I lived with my grandma, she wouldn't accept this behavior.
We are close to losing our home and this stress has been getting to me for a long time. I haven't even been able to get my own place because I put hundreds of dollars a month to this place. I even pay half of my family's bills and things still are tight.
They want me to take out a loan to help paid bills that are behind and asked my sister to sell signed merchandise to pay things off even tho they know that means a lot to her.
I feel like I should be grateful to have a place to live in and that complaining about everything I have to pay for is entitled but my other sister (20F), she wasn't raised with me, disagrees saying that the situation is unfair and that my parents are acting unfairly. AITA for getting mad at my mom about our situation?
This should have been in the initial post, I apologize. There are 6 people living in my house. An added 18F and 13M. I didn't initially bring them up since they were apart of the posted issue.
My stepdad makes 100k a year but he tends to be frivolous with his money, and sometimes even we don't know where it goes. I also tend to be the person who pays for outside meals as they tend to expect it.
Worth-Season3645 said:
NTA…stop paying their bills. You and your sister get a place of your own. If you can, talk to grandma about living with her. Unless she is like your mom. Do not take out any loans and do not sell anything of yours.
JohnRedcornMassage said:
NTA. Your mother doesn’t get to complain about your sister missing a day of work when mom misses work EVERY DAY!
SloidInAction said:
NTA. Do NOT get a loan. nonononono. Do not let your sister sell her stuff. They can sell THEIR stuff. And if you move out (with your sis or not) do NOT let them know where you moved to, otherwise you'll get new roommates when they become homeless.
Mushion said:
NTA, but why doesn't your mother have a job if her finances so bad? And why doesn't she do something about your step-dad?
FatChance68 said:
NTA. Simply because they are expecting everyone else to pay the bills but aren’t contributing themselves. Also DO NOT take out a loan. It will help for five minutes and then be gone and you will have a higher monthly burden. Speaking from experience.
Traditional_Koala216 said
Hell no, NTA. He brings in 100K a year and can't keep up with bills? Mom either needs to get a job or figure out what her husband is spending all his money on.