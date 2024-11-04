'AITA for telling my mom that she is the reason I don't want to have kids?'

During our fights I would tell her that when I went to college I would cut communication off with her forever. My dad told me to write my mom a letter telling her how I felt & I wrote that I would never have kids because I didn’t want them around her.

Since then she has been making a huge effort to mend our relationship & fix herself, and recently our relationship has been good. She still makes a few remarks here & there, and being with her in person leads to a few fights, but overall it is night & day.

My parents have been asking me when I am going to get married & have kids because they want to be grandparents. I haven't been in a relationship in over 3 years and I'm not seeing anyone.